Gambia files reply to Myanmar in Rohingya case at ICJ

The Gambia yesterday filed its reply in its case before the International Court of Justice against Myanmar for the Rohingya genocide, a statement from State House said.

In it, The Gambia emphasised to the Court the substantial volume of reliable and credible evidence that confirms that Myanmar is responsible for the commission of acts of genocide against members of the Rohingya group in Myanmar.

The statement further said The Gambia is deeply concerned by reports of recent flare of violence and destruction in northern Rakhine State, which has reportedly resulted in the displacement of thousands of civilians, including many members of the Rohingya community.

“The Gambia is also alarmed by recent reports regarding the forced conscription of Rohingya civilians and efforts by the Myanmar military to stoke intercommunal tensions and violence between Rohingya and Rakhine people. The Gambia also call on all actors to protect civilians, to allow for unhindered access to humanitarian assistance, to abide by obligations under international human rights and humanitarian law, and to hold accountable those who violate international law,” the statement said.

It concluded that The Gambia remains committed to promoting justice and accountability for the Rohingya and appreciates the support for its efforts from many fellow Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.