Entertainment galore at heroes award Saturday

By Lamin Cham

A gallery of super stars is lined up to spice the fourth edition of the heroes award tomorrow at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center.

The event is celebrated for its night of awards in recognition of people who impacted Gambian lives in the past year.

Dozens of nominees are being considered for ten awards including the Person of The Year.

Dignitaries from West and Central Africa have arrived for the event taking place tomorrow evening.

Once the awards are presented, the atmosphere is turned into a musical jamboree with different musicians taking turns to drop their latest hits.

Led by Senegalese icon Youssou N’Dour, the list this year includes the historic Bembeya Jazz Nationale of Guinea Conakry, the famous comedian artist Grand P, from the international front.

The Gambian contingent of musicians to the event on Saturday comprises kora icon Jaliba Kuyateh, and rappers ST, Attack, Miss Jobiz and Awa Gambia.