Finance Minister Keita appointed chairman of EBID

The Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Seedy Keita has been appointed chairperson of the Board of Governors of Ecowas Bank for Investment and Development EBID.

This development took place recently during the 22nd General Assembly meeting of the Board of Governors EBI) held in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. He takes over from Ivorian Nialé Kaba.

The Board of Governors, which is the highest decision-making body of the Bank, is comprised of the ministers of finance and/or ministers of planning of the fifteen Ecowas member states.

Speaking on the appointment of the new chairman, Dr George Agyekum Donkor, president and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank, expressed his confidence in Mr Keita’s ability to lead EBID towards achieving its objectives in terms of strategic growth, efficiency, and regional impact. He also highlighted Mr. Keita’s expertise in the finance, trade and industry sectors while emphasising the minister’s extensive experience in private sector development, financial strategy and fiscal management.

In his remarks, Seedy Keita pledged to support the Bank to make progress along four areas, namely: resource mobilisation, capital recoveries, the bringing onboard of non-regional members and the overall establishment of EBID as the regional Bank of reference.