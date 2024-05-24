Plaintiffs demand CCTV footage in airport theft case

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Alhagie Jabbi and Mustapha Jabbie, plaintiffs in the civil suit against GIA, GCAA and 10 others, have filed a summon on notice before the High Court in Kanifing for the production of CCTV footage of the Departure Lounge at the Banjul International Airport relating to Asky flight of 2 June, 2023, when they alleged 19kg of gold was stolen from them.

Kebba Sanyang, legal counsel representing the plaintiffs, made the notice to Justice George Appah Kwabeng.

The plaintiffs are claiming US$1.043.000 or its equivalent in Gambian dalasi, being the value of the 19kg of gold allegedly stolen.

The defendants are Gambia International Airlines, Gambia Civil Aviation Authority, Euro Africa Airlines Security Limited, Babading Kanyi, Buba Bojang, Ndey Fatou Gaye, Ebrima Jobarteh, Alimatou Riley, Bakary Sanno, Fatou Bojang, Ismaila Baldeh and Omar Jarju.

At the commencement of the trial, Counsel Kebba Sanyang also informed the court that in addition to production of the footage, he also wants one Jawor Keita, a police officer to appear before the said court to testify.

Lawyer V Andrews, legal counsel for the first defendant, GIA told the court that they have filed their statement of defence, including three affidavits of statements.

However, Lawyer Jatta representing the Gambia Civil Aviation Authority and five others, told the court that they have filed their processes and have served the plaintiffs.

The fourth and fifth defendants Babanding Kanyi and Buba Bojang, who were not represented by any legal counsel, were served with the processes filed by the plaintiffs and the other defendants.

The case was adjourned to 27 May.