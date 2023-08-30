Gambia-Namibia tie to be played in morocco

Both legs of the Africa women’s Cup of Nation’s qualifier between Gambia and Namibia will be played in Morocco, Gambia football federation secretary general Lamin Jassey confirmed yesterday.

The Gambia, host of the first leg, has selected to play on 21 September. According Jassey since Namibia too does not have a venue approved by Caf the Southern African nation have also opted to host their home leg in Morocco. ”Both matches will be played between 21 to 26 September in Rabat,” he said.

Before these matches though the Gambia and Congo will meet in Marrakech, again in Morocco on 19 September in the final of the men’s’ Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Already Congo has named its squad while Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet is expected to announce his team for the match this weekend.