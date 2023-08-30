GACH donates D185K to Brufut sport committee, VDC

The GACH Mining Company yesterday made cash donations to the Brufut Sports and Village Development Committees.

The sports committee received D85,000 and the VDC D100,000.

According to the company, the donation is part of the its social corporate its in the communities it operates.

Lamin Basse Bojang, who received the cash donations on behalf of the Brufut Sports Committee, expressed gratitude and appreciation to the GACH Mining Company for their timely intervention in addressing their sporting needs. Bojang emphasised that these funds will go a long way in supporting the sports initiatives of their community.

A representative of the Brufut VDC, Omar Manneh, expressed delight and gratitude to GACH Mining Company for their generosity. He assured the company of the village’s commitment to build a long-lasting partnership and fruitful engagements.

Amadou Manneh, the site manager of the GACH Mining Company, stated that his company’s ambition is to foster a strong and harmonious relationship with all communities, promoting overall development.

He said providing financial and material support to the communities they mine is one way to achieve this goal.

Recently the company also donated D50 .000 to the Sports committee of Kartong village.