GAMBIA TO START WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS AGAINST BURUNDI

The Gambia opens her campaign in the marathon race for qualification to the 2026 World Cup with a match away to Burundi in Group F of the African qualifiers.

This match, as well as the second match of the qualifiers when Gambia will play home to Côte d’Ivoire would be played between the 13 to 21 November this year.

On Match Day 3 of the qualifiers, The Gambia will host Seychelles and travel to Gabon on Match Day 4, with both fixtures to be played between 13 to 11 June 2024.

On Match Day 5, The Gambia will host Kenya and travel to Côte d’Ivoire for Match Day 6. Both of these fixtures would be played between 17-25 March 2025.

The rest of the fixtures in Group F is as follows:

Match Day 7: Date: 1 to 9 September 2025

Kenya vs Gambia

Match Day 8: Date: 1-9 September 2025

Gambia vs Burundi

Match Day 9: Date- 6-14 October 2025

Gambia vs Gabon

Match Day 10: Date: 6-14 October 2025

Seychelles vs Gambia