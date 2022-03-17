24.2 C
Gambia News

Consultation starts for drafting of Victims Compensation Bill

By Lamin Cham

The minister of Justice Dawda Jallow has disclosed that consultations have started with stakeholders on the drafting of the Victims Compensation Fund Bill.

Jallow said once the consultations are exhausted, the bill will be drafted and presented to the sixth legislature.

Last year, Minister Jallow announced that government will inherit the remaining process of reparations from the truth commission.

However, most victims felt the reparation guideline provided by the TRRC was grossly inadequate and called on government to review it.

The government responded by announcing plans to set up the Victim Compensations Fund to take care of reparations.

The government said it has already put aside D155 million in the 2022 budget for that purpose and expected to raise more funds from partners to pay reparations.

