27.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, April 8, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

CORONER SUBMITS REPORT ON FADERA’S DEATH

0
- Advertisement -

By Binta A Ba

Magistrate Sidi Jabarteh, who has been presiding over the inquest into the ‘suspicious’ death of former Gambian ambassador to the US Dawda Fadera, has formally submitted her report to the Chief Justice, credible sources told The Standard. The inquiry took a little over two weeks and has called about ten witnesses, including the widow of the late ambassador and several doctors from the EFSTH and Medicare Clinic. The inquest was set up by an order from the Attorney General following what officials called reasonable suspicion in the circumstances of Fadera’s death.
Almost immediately after his death, rumours started flying that Fadera, who was admitted at EFSTH and operated on, might have been poisoned. His family demanded an autopsy which was done but the results are not made public yet.
Judicial sources informed The Standard that the report is now with the Chief Justice who would share it with the relevant authorities and concerned people.
It is not known when the report will be made public.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGFF RECEIVES $1.07M AFCON QUARTER- FINAL PRIZE MONEY
Next articleGDC says CepRass opinion poll not credible
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

Travellers stranded as health workers strike

By Tabora Bojang The ongoing industrial action by public and environmental health workers continues to disrupt services across key areas of the health sector in...

Gambia elects parliament tomorrow

GDC says CepRass opinion poll not credible

CORONER SUBMITS REPORT ON FADERA’S DEATH

GFF RECEIVES $1.07M AFCON QUARTER- FINAL PRIZE MONEY

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions