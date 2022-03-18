￼Doctor who performed autopsy on Fadera testifies at inquest

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

A medical examiner who performed autopsy on the body of Dawda Fadera, the deceased Gambian ambassador to the United States, testified at the coroner’s inquiry at the Banjul Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The inquest is led by Principal Magistrate Sidi Jobarteh of Banjul.

- Advertisement -

Wednesday’s sitting, according to judicial sources, was the fourth since the inquest commenced.

Ambassador Fadera was on a visit to Banjul when he fell ill and was admitted at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital where he subsequently died on 20th February 2022.

In the wake of his death, rumours of him being poisoned gained currency.

- Advertisement -

According to reports reaching The Standard, this led to the family requesting for an autopsy before the body was interred.

Judicial sources said during Wednesday’s hearing, the doctor [name withheld] who conducted the autopsy on the body was called to testify and shed light on the cause of death.