27.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, November 3, 2023
type here...
spot_img
Sports

Gambia nominated for Caf awards

33
spot_img
- Advertisement -

The Gambia national team the Scorpions, and Coach Tom Saintfiet, have both been nominated for the Caf awards 2023.
The Scorpions is among 10 teams in running for the National Team of the Year while Saintfiet is nominated for the Coach of the Year category.

Tom


This is the second consecutive time the team and its Belgian coach have been nominated for the awards.
Gambian players Musa Barrow and James Gomez were also nominated for the Player and Junior Players of the Year categories in the last edition. This year’s Caf awards will be held in Marrakech, Morocco on December 11.

Previous article
GAMBIA YET TO SET UP AFCON PREPARATION COMMITTEE
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions