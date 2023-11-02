Gambia nominated for Caf awards

- Advertisement -

The Gambia national team the Scorpions, and Coach Tom Saintfiet, have both been nominated for the Caf awards 2023.

The Scorpions is among 10 teams in running for the National Team of the Year while Saintfiet is nominated for the Coach of the Year category.



This is the second consecutive time the team and its Belgian coach have been nominated for the awards.

Gambian players Musa Barrow and James Gomez were also nominated for the Player and Junior Players of the Year categories in the last edition. This year’s Caf awards will be held in Marrakech, Morocco on December 11.