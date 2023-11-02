GAMBIA YET TO SET UP AFCON PREPARATION COMMITTEE

- Advertisement -

With just over 70 days to go before the Africa cup of nations starts in Ivory Coast, the Gambia which is participating for the second time, is yet to set up a coordinating committee. Though consultations between the main stakeholders the Gambia Football Federation GFF and the ministry for sports did take place, no structure has been put in place to start the fund raising among other things.

The Minister of Sports Bakary Badjie when contacted said: “Yes, the consultation did take place, but there is no committee yet. The GFF was to propose a concept of their new idea of a committee, but MoYS didn’t receive it until last Thursday, accompanied by a total cost. I believe the Ministry will reply this week, reach an agreement, and start the fundraising”.

The Standard contacted a GFF source who confirmed they have now sent a proposal and a budget estimated to be the cost of the Gambia’s participation in the Afcon 2023. Our source would not disclose the sum. In the 2021 edition played in January 2022, a colossal D90M was budgeted and managed by a national coordinating committee.

The Standard understands a different and smaller management committee is being planned for this year.