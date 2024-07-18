Gambia Norway Cup set for tourney

- Advertisement -

The 2023 victorious Gambia Norway Cup team which won the U-16 category in this global youth soccer festival, leaves town tomorrow to take part in this year’s edition. Tijan Jaiteh, a former Gambia international and Norway Cup representative in The Gambia, said the team this year will play in the -U17 category. “After winning the U-16 cup last year, we are taking up the challenge to play in the Under- 17 section and have had adequate preparations. We are flying to Oslo tomorrow for a camp and hopefully a friendly match ahead of the tournament ”, Jaiteh said.

He said the success of the team last year has attracted positive attention to the country and a good image with two of the players offered trials at a major club in Norway.

“Also, as the Norway Cup Gambia coordinator, am excited that through our connections and networking a female team from the ScanAid School in Brufut will participate in the Norway Cup this year.

The school has a very good set of players and good organisation. They were regional champions and represented Gambia at continental level in the Caf schools competition,” Jaiteh said.

He said the Norway Cup is an effective tool to expose and create opportunities for Gambian talented players. Jaiteh also a sport ambassador thanked the government and collaborators of the Norway Cup Team.