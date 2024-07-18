GINA LEADS GAMBIA’S OLYMPIC HOPES TO PARIS

- Advertisement -

The Gambia has announced a small but strong team of seven athletes to this year’s summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The team’s best medal hopeful is of course African 100meters champion Gina Bass- Bittaye.

After conquering the recently African championship, Gina is in her prime on the tract and ready to face the rest of the world in Paris.

“We have never come this far in our athletics history and never had such a global icon in the sport in Gina. I think we can safely dream to get a medal. Am not sure which colour but Gina is surely a matured material for the podium in Paris,” a very long-time retired athlete sounded.

Also in the team is Sanu Jallow, a rising relay and long distance runner based in the United States. One male athlete, Ebrima Camara a veteran sprinter is on also on the plane to Paris.

In other sports, two swimmers Aminata- Nia Maria Barrow and Ousman Jobe would represent The Gambia while veteran Judoka Faye Njie and the rising Alasan Ann will fight for Team – Gambia.

The Gambia National Olympics Committee (GNOC) described the team as the biggest ever delegation to an Olympic Games in terms of qualification standards.

The 2024 Summer Olympics officially branded as Paris 2024, is scheduled to take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024 in France, with some competitions starting on 24 July. Paris is the main host city, with events held at 16 other cities spread across Metropolitan France, plus one subsite in Tahiti—an island within the French overseas country and overseas collectivity of French Polynesia.