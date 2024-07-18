Musa Juwara: Gambia’s lead youngperson for food systems transformation

- Advertisement -

In a rapidly changing world where food security and sustainability are at the forefront of global concerns, one young Gambian strives to develop an innovative approach to the transforming food systems. Meet Musa Juwara, a dynamic leader dedicated to revolutionizing agriculture and food production in The Gambia.

Musa’s journey began in the classroom as an agriculture teacher, where his passion for agriculture was ignited. “Teaching agriculture allowed me to see the immense potential in our land and our people,” he recalls. His dedication to the subject led him to pursue an HTC in agriculture, followed by further studies at the University of The Gambia. Armed with knowledge and a deep-rooted passion for farming, Musa sought to make a tangible impact.

Upon graduation, Musa joined GIEPA (Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency), as a Business Support Officer, responsible for supporting and developing small and medium agriculture businesses. “At GIEPA, I have the privilege of working with innovative minds who are as passionate about agriculture as I am,” Musa says. His role involved mentoring and supporting entrepreneurs, helping them navigate the challenges of agricultural business.

But Musa did not stop there. He also established his firm, Nyodema Agriculture Production Enterprise, which grows horticultural products and promotes quality apprenticeships for students, providing them with hands-on experience and fostering a new generation of agricultural entrepreneurs. “I wanted to create a space where young people could learn about agriculture hands-on,” he explains. This farm became a hub for practical education and a breeding ground for future agricultural leaders.

It was this blend of practical experience and educational background that inspired Musa to apply for a prestigious training programme organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the United Nations Food Systems Coordination Hub in Rome. Out of 3,000 global applicants, Musa was one of the 75 selected participants, representing 50 countries. “Being selected for this program was a turning point,” he says. “It was an opportunity to learn from global experts and bring that knowledge back home.”

Musa attended training at the FAO Regional Office in Accra, Ghana. The training equipped Musa with crucial knowledge of system-thinking approaches, stakeholder engagement, and the integration of technology in food systems. “The training was an eye-opener,” Musa recalls. “We learned about the importance of collective intelligence and how technology can revolutionize food systems. It was an invaluable experience.”

Armed with this knowledge, Musa returned to The Gambia with a renewed vision. He aims to build a local ecosystem of support comprising civil society organizations, youth leaders in agri-food, science groups, the public, and the private sector. This ecosystem aims to enhance resilience, advocate for policy changes, and promote sustainable food practices.

“One of our primary goals is to ensure that agriculture is seen as a lucrative venture for young people,” Musa emphasizes. “We want to create opportunities that not only secure our food supply but also provide economic benefits to our communities.”

Musa’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. He recently met with The Gambia’s Honourable Dr Demba Sabally, the UN Resident Coordinator, Karl Frederick Paul and FAO local and HQ Representatives to discuss the future of food systems in the country. The meeting pointed to possible collaboration in policy and strategy development and acknowledged his global recognition as a youth leader. Dr Sabally and the UN Resident Coordinator appreciated Musa’s dedication to the objectives of the 2030 Agenda and the Gambia’s Green Recovery Focused National Development Plan

For Musa, this opening he got from the FAO is a cornerstone of his initiatives. He intends to collaborate with FAO for technical support, policy advocacy capacity building, among others. This collaboration he believes is essential for his vision of a resilient and inclusive food system, ensuring food security and economic development in The Gambia.

FAO Representative in The Gambia, Moshibudi Rampedi praised Musa’s dedication and vision. “Musa Juwara embodies the spirit of innovation and collaboration essential for transforming food systems. His work is vital for promoting systems thinking for better production.”

FAO will support Musa’s plans that include launching a campaign to raise awareness about the critical role of youth in agri-food systems. “We need to empower young people to take the lead,” Musa states. “Their involvement is crucial for the long-term sustainability of our food systems.”

Looking ahead, Musa’s vision for The Gambia’s food systems is ambitious. “In the next five to ten years, I envision a transformed food system that is resilient, sustainable, and inclusive. We want to set a model that other countries can follow.” His advice to other young people is simple yet profound: “Take agri-food as a serious business. It is not just about farming; it’s about creating a sustainable future.”