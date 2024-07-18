All must prepare for tribulations, follow Jehovah’s way to be saved- Joël Kaleu

- Advertisement -

Joel kaleu, servant of Jehovah at the Christians servant of Jehovah movement, has said that as the tribulation period is approaching, the sovereign lord, Jehovah, has created a new way for those who want to be saved to follow. In an interview with the Post, Joel Kaleu said, anyone who wants to be saved must “grab the life jacket” that Jesus Christ, the glorified king, holds out to him through this way. He added that the message was transmitted on May 16, 2024, by one of his known angelic sons declaring to all the inhabitants of planet earth.

Excerpts:

Who are The Christians Servants of Jehovah?

Joël Kaleu: “The Christians Servants of Jehovah” is the new Way that Jehovah the true God has created for survival during the fast-approaching great tribulation; anyone who wants to be saved must “grab the life jacket” that Jesus Christ, the glorified king, holds out to him through this Way. To explain this fact, let us consider some examples from the past: Noah, Lot and Jesus Christ.

In the days of Noah, “the true God saw that wickedness and violence were abundant in the earth, and that all the thoughts of man were only evil, and he was grieved and regretted that he had made men on the earth” then he decided to cause great destruction on the entire planet by a universal flood be- cause “I have decided to put an end to all flesh, because the earth is full of violence on account of them, so I am bringing them to ruin together with the earth” is what the Holy Scriptures declare.

Furthermore, unlike his contemporaries, Noah found favour in the eyes of God because he was a righteous, up- right man and walked with Him. Then God said to him: “Make for yourself an ark (…). And I am establishing my covenant with you, and you must go into the ark, you, your sons, your wife, and your sons’ wives with you. And bring into the ark two of every sort of living creature in order to preserve them alive with you, a male and a female” (Genesis 6:5-18). Furthermore, the true God gave Noah the complete architectural plan and dimensions of the ark. And, Noah did exactly as the true God commanded him.

Then, in the days of Lot, before the destruction that God brought upon the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah, the an- gels of the true God showed a Way for the preservation of life. That Way was to get out of Sodom and Gomorrah. The Holy Scriptures tell that Lot had to alert his three sons-in-law and some friends who were in this city. Unfortunately, no one paid attention to it. Only Lot, his wife and his two daughters followed the Way that Jehovah had opened through his angels. Lot was probably not the only one to mourn about the state of advanced sexual immorality in the city. However, only those who followed the Way of salvation which was opened at that precise and decisive moment in human His- tory, and indicated by the Sovereign Lord Jehovah, could be saved.

Finally, in the first century C.E., long before the destruction that was to befall the city of Jerusalem, the Special Envoy of the only true God Jehovah, whose name is Jesus Christ, had established a congregation called ‘The Way’. It allowed any informed inhabitant of Jerusalem and Judea to remember the precise survival instructions that he had given to his disciples when this at- tack occurred. Only those who followed

the instructions that the prophet Jesus had given long before, could be saved. Anyone who remained in Judea and did not follow that Way was destroyed, even if he had been a servant of the true God.

In this day and age, just as during the destructions mentioned above, the Sovereign Lord Jehovah, out of love for ‘all’, has opened “a new Way,” which will help all the humble people of the earth who firmly hope in him and are impatiently awaiting his salvation, to escaping the great woes and catastrophes that are soon to befall the whole earth.

In conclusion, it is clear from this message that: whether a person be- longs to any religion or religious de- nomination, what matters is to walk in the Way the Almighty God has made, which is led by Jesus Christ the Saviour of the world, the one through whom all instructions for survival will come.

What makes you believe that this is the only Way that is used?

The Sovereign Lord Jehovah himself has made this known to us. In fact, in a message transmitted on May 16, 2024, by one of his known angelic sons, he declared to all the inhabitants of planet Earth the following. I quote an extract: “It is through this channel (The Christians Servants of Jehovah) that Jehovah and Jesus Christ extend the life jacket to all humans in general and to all his true worshipers in particular and this, for the preservation of life”. End of quote.

You spoke earlier of a “great tribulation.” What is that?

This is the period when woes of all kinds, intended to destroy wicked hu- mans, will sweep across the earth from one place to another, wreak havoc on human lives and completely devastate the earth like never before. These woes are clearly mentioned in chapters 8, 9, 10 and 16, of the book of Revelation.

Are The Christians Servants of Jehovah the same as Jehovah’s Witnesses, or a revival church of Jehovah’s Witnesses? What is the difference?

As I said above, this is a new Way set by the Sovereign Lord Jehovah. It is different from Jehovah’s Witnesses in that its mission is to transmit to humans spiritual and practical provisions that the true God has made to help hu- mans who love and obey him, to face and escape this great tribulation. As we move forward into this great tribulation and, as is convenient for the Sovereign Lord Jehovah, these provisions will be communicated through our web- site www.TheChristiansServantsofJe-hovah.org. The implementation of these provisions will depend on each person’s faith in the Sovereign Lord Jehovah.

We openly, humbly, and honestly ac- knowledge that for decades, the Sovereign Lord Jehovah has used the organisation of Jehovah’s Witnesses to announce the coming of God’s kingdom with its glorified king Jesus Christ. Un- fortunately, for reasons which we are not authorised to say here publicly, since the members of the Governing Body know it, for several years, the true God has not stopped sending them private warnings, messages, instructions and even injunctions which they cannot deny under any circumstances. In any case, we will not speak ill or dis- close the faults of any religious entity because this permission has not been given to us.

According to the extract from the same message transmitted on May 16, 2024, it clearly emerges that the true God has opened this new Way to help every inhabitant of the earth who would listen attentively to his message, to prepare for the unfortunate events to come, and if possible, to survive and to live on into the next new world order.

Mr. Joël Kaleu, do you believe that this world will truly end?

Yes, I firmly do. In fact, the signs announced by Jesus Christ in Matthew 24:7-9 and Luke 21:10, 11 are finding their complete fulfilment since the appearance of the first Covid-19 disease in October 2019, which has not yet been completely eradicated. As Jesus said so well in Matthew’s gospel, these are only “the birth pangs” which are to give birth to a great tribulation, or a great devastation such as the world has never known until our days. I can reassure you dear all (Christians, friends, parents, families, atheists, viewers around the world, etc.) that, according to the messages we receive from heaven, very soon, in other words in just a few years, the great winds of destruction will be released. Thus, the universal uproar will occur throughout the earth, because all the inhabitants of the earth will be forced to recognise the hand of the true God. As it was the case in Ancient Egypt, when King Pharaoh and all the Egyptians were forced to unanimously recognise his almightiness. Moreover, as was once announced by the prophets Isaiah, Jesus Christ and John, this devastation will be of unprecedented magnitude.

Who is the founder of The Christians Servants of Jehovah?

As we said previously, we are not a religious entity or a movement made to have members, but a Way made by the true God and which leads to salvation or the preservation of human life. This Way is a disposition of the Sovereign Lord of the universe Jehovah himself. As foretold by our Lord Jesus Christ in Matthew 7:13-14a, it is a narrow gate, a cramped and narrow road leading off into the preservation of human lives, which is now open to anyone who would like live forever on an earth trans- formed into a paradise. In addition to this, anyone who wishes to walk in this Way will have to let themselves be guided by the Sovereign Lord of the universe, to ensure their survival during this period of great universal destruction which is now very close at hand, the destination of this Way being, of course, the millennial earthly kingdom of his glorified Son Jesus Christ. For 1,000 years, all the earth will have one king: Jesus Christ the glorified king. Only the one whom Jesus Christ the glorified king judges worthy of being so, will be a subject of this government.

Do The Christians Servants of Jehovah have publications?

Yes. Our web site www.TheChristiansServantsofJehovah.org presents the titles of publications in preparation. These publications contain the basic knowledge that will allow everyone to decide and choose whether or not to walk in this Way.

Where is the Headquarters of The Christians Servants of Jehovah?

Since this is a Way open to all servants of God scattered throughout the world, it does not have a specific head- quarters, because it is similar to the one Jesus Christ, the Son of God, had opened in the 1st century when he was on earth. Being himself the Envoy and Son of God, he did not leave a Head- quarters. However, this work is already operational in a few countries and it will extend further to several others around the world.

How is this new Way financed?

It is financed by contributions and voluntary donations of all kinds, from members (financial, material, physical, etc.), sympathisers and/or any person wishing to provide voluntary support to the brothers of Christ for the advancement of his work, which currently extends over the entire earth. As in the 1st century, these contributions received serve and will serve essentially: the global expansion of this Way, the continuation of the work of the kingdom of God and helping the servants of God during this great tribulation.

How does one become a Christian Servant of Jehovah?

To become a Christian Servant of Jehovah, one must simply make a firm decision to serve the true God whose name is JEHOVAH. Then, get to know the only true God and Jesus Christ his Envoy. And if a person is already a dedicated and baptised Christian, according to an excerpt from the message of May 16, 2024, which clearly stated that, this person should pray intensely to the true God in order to receive confirmation that this new Way has truly been opened by the Almighty One whose name is JEHOVAH, and is the one that leads into salvation. Because “the true God is responsible for responding to each person individually” he says. Subsequently, after this affirmation, we will ensure your commitment to this new Way. Finally, faith in Christ Jesus is essential, each person wishing to become a Christian Servant of Jehovah is required to read the ac- counts of the four gospels regularly. Announcements and releases will be regularly posted on our website at www.TheChristiansServantsofJeho-vah.org

Thank you.

Joel Kaleu, Servant of Jehovah at the Christians Servant of Jehovah Movement

Website: www.thepostn

Tel: +1 929 998 9400/ +1 845 506 3900/ +220 793 7971

Zoom ID: 6071914203

Password: 112023

Wednesday: 5pm

Sunday: 11am

CSJ