Author Samsudeen Sarr presents book to Barrow

At a special meeting at State House yesterday, President Adama Barrow received in audience, renown Gambian author, diplomat, and former Commander of The Gambia National Army, Retired Colonel Samsudeen Sarr.

Colonel Sarr thanked the president for sponsoring the printing and publication of his new book, “Testimony Of A Retired Military Officer And Diplomat” and presented him with three autographed copies of the book. The meeting was characterized by cordiality and a serious discussion covering current national and international issues.

The book chronicles the 1994 military coup d’état by young army officers that toppled one of Africa’s longest fledgling democracies, ending almost three decades of Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara’s PPP Government. In an extended conversation with President Barrow, the author says that apart from presenting the true story and circumstances leading to the ominous events of July 22nd, 1994, his motif (theme) was to also, educate soldiers about the potential dangers that coups pose to society. “My hope is for every enlisted officer to read this book, and that, it would be a text for Anti-Coup D’état prescriptions across Africa” Colonel Sarr told the Gambian President.

In his remarks, President Barrow underscored his strong commitment in assisting Gambians in need, particularly in the areas of academic and scholarly pursuits. Mr Barrow however, lamented that because of the easy access to social media, there is a significant decline in our reading culture. He expressed hopes that Colonel Samsudeen Sarr’s latest text, will inspire Gambians to take up writing and encourage a new reading culture as before and thanked him for the initiative and prayed that this book will be a bestseller like his debut novel, “Meet Me In Conakry published in The Pacesetters Series in the 1980s.

Mr Sarr was accompanied to State House by the Government Spokesperson and Presidential Diaspora Adviser, Mr Ebrima G. Sankareh