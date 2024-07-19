27.2 C
City of Banjul
Court discharges drug suspect not charged by DLEAG

By Bruce Asemota.

The High Court in Banjul, presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, has ordered that one Lamin Jallow be discharged forthwith from Mile 2 Central Prisons.

Jaiteh made this order in a ruling on the criminal case involving the accused and the State. The suspect was granted bail on the 25 March, 2024 but could not fulfill the bail condition. The court then ordered Drug Law Enforcement Agency (DLEAG) to file charges against him within three months or the court would discharge him.

The three months have elapsed and the court found out that the suspect is still languishing in Mile 2 Central Prisons without being charged.

Accordingly, the presiding judge ordered that the suspect Lamin Jallow be discharged forthwith.

