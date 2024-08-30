Gambia, others pledge over $45M to WHO sustainable financing drive

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Fourteen African countries including The Gambia and key partners have pledged over $45 million to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) inaugural Investment Round, aimed at securing sustainable financing for the health sector.

The investment was announced on WHO’s website on Wednesday, following the WHO Regional Committee meeting for Africa, attended by member states.

At the event, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed gratitude to African Region member states for their support, stating that full and sustainable funding would enable WHO to better assist countries in building healthier, more resilient, and prosperous populations.

The countries that made commitments include The Gambia, Botswana, Cabo Verde, Chad, Congo, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Namibia, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, South Africa, and Tanzania. It is not however clear how much The Gambia has pledged. Also, partners, including the Helmsley Charitable Trust, World Diabetes Foundation, Roche, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, also pledged support.

According to WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti, a strong, predictable, and sustainably financed WHO is essential for addressing multiple health threats and promoting health and well-being for all.

He added that the WHO Investment Round will continue in the coming months, with key pledging moments around the world, ultimately enabling WHO to better tackle emergencies, reduce the burden of diseases, and improve health and well-being, especially for the most vulnerable.

