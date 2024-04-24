Gambia, Qatar talk judicial cooperation

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The State of Qatar and the Gambia Judiciary have discussed the possibility of cooperating in legal and judicial fields.

Qatar Attorney General, Dr Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi, Monday met the Chief Justice of The Gambia Hassan Jallow and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on a number of topics of common interest, and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the legal and judicial field, and the exchange of experiences.