Suspect pleads guilty to murder

By Amadou Jadama

One Muhammed Sussoho has been arraigned before Magistrate Ismailia Dibba of the Bundung court charged with the murder of Isatou Bailo Bah, a young lady in Sukuta Nema.

The accused, an 18-year-old resident of Sukuta Nema, faces a single count of murder, to which he pleaded guilty saying, “yes, that’s true.”

The presiding magistrate however reminded him that it is his constitutional right to hire a legal representative.

At this juncture, police prosecuting officer Sergeant Bobo Jarju applied for the matter to be transferred to the Special Criminal Division of the high court in Banjul but the magistrate adjourned the case to 30 April to decide on that since the accused has already pleaded guilty.

The murder took place on 11 April.