GAMBIA QUALIFIES FOR AFRICAN UNDER-20 CHAMPIONSHIP

The Young Scorpions beat Mali in the semi-finals of the Wafu Zone A Championship In Nouakchott on Friday to set up a final between them and Senegal being played as we went to press last night.

As finalists, The Gambia and Senegal took the only two qualifying slots available for the zone to the continental tournament in this category also called the African Youth Championship. The African Youth Championship will be staged in Cairo, Egypt, and that too will be the qualifiers for African teams to the World Under-20 Championship.



The Gambia won Wafu Zone A twice and won bronze in the African Under-20 Championship in Brazzaville in 2007, securing a place to the world Under-20 tourney in Canada that same year. In the last continental tourney, The Gambia again secured a ticket to world championship only for the tournament to be called off due to Covid-19.