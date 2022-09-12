URR FA president Furu Gomez dies

The president of the Upper River Regional Football Association, Joseph Furu Gomez, passed away on Friday. He was in his seventies. Mr Gomez, a businessman from Serekunda went to Basse in his youth and never came back. He built family and home in the town and was regarded as one of the main promoters and financiers of football in Basse.

People from URR paid tribute to his love for sport. The Gambia Football Federation president Lamin Kaba Bajo said Furu was a household name in URR for one thing, football.