Singer ST pulls huge crowd in London Cultural Festival

The Gambian sensational singer Sana Singhateh alias ‘ST Da Gambian Dream’ has staged a thrilling performance before thousands of fans recently as part of the event marking the 2022 edition of the YARAM Arts cultural Fest in London, United Kingdom. The popular artist has also performed at the All White Exclusive VIP Party.

A prominent member of the organising team Babou Njie Sallah described the event as successful, stating that having a Gambian to headline this year’s cultural weekend is a huge accomplishment.

“The Gambia’s infant music industry performing as the lead artist at this year’s show is a huge stride and we hope to have more Gambians attend the show annually, ” he said.

Meanwhile, ST told The Standard that he is honoured to be recognised as the lead artist from The Gambia to grace the cultural festival.

“This shows that our music is making waves. The dream is to take our music industry to greater heights and hopefully someday, we would fill even bigger venues around the world. Music is a universal language. With good content and the right enabling environment, Gambia’s music can compete on the global stage,” says ST.

He emphasises that The Gambia has adequate talents and the support from the government and all stakeholders especially diaspora event organisers is highly needed to leverage on the progress made.

“What YARAM Arts is doing should be a motivation to all Gambian event organisers around the world. Music and musicians have the potential to bring many meaningful changes in communities considering the influence and platforms we have.

“This is one of the reasons I’m championing the planting and growing of one million trees in The Gambia in the next 5 years. I’m calling all my fans to become environmental champions by preserving and protecting these trees,” he stated.

ST is expected to perform in Manchester and Birmingham respectively to wrap up his UK tour. His tour of other European nations is also anticipated in September.