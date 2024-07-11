GAMBIA RETURNS TO INTERNATIONAL TENNIS FEDERATION MEMBERSHIP

- Advertisement -

After many years, The Gambia has been readmitted to the membership of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) whose board has decided to lift the suspension on the Gambia Lawn Tennis Association.

A correspondence on the matter from the ITF said all membership rights of the GLTA have been restored with immediate effect.

“It is our pleasure to welcome you back to active membership of the ITF. Tennis development is at the heart of the ITF Strategy, ITF2024 and I encourage you and your team at the federation to contact your ITF Development Officer, Amine Ben Makhlouf, to discuss how the ITF Development Strategy can support your efforts to develop and grow the sport in your nation,” the ITF letter to the GLTA president Saul Frazer and his team, read.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile the GLTA, under the new leadership of Saul Frazer, welcome the ITF decision. “With the return to active membership of the ITF, the development of tennis in this country remains at the core of this association’s strategic plan. We also continue to have a cordial relationship with the Ministry of Youths and Sports, the Gambia National Olympic Council (GNOC), the Confederation of African Tennis (CAT), and all other related associations and groups,” a statement from the GLTA signed by Ms. Sally Njie, the new general secretary of the association, stated. Other members of the GLTA executive committee are Julius Freeman vice president, Haddy Fatty assistant general secretary general and Ousainou Jatta, treasurer.