Gambia seeks cooperation with Ecowas on judicial reforms

The President of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Dr Omar Alieu Touray on Tuesday received on Tuesday received, in Abuja, Nigeria, Dawda A. Jallow, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Republic of The Gambia, as part of the implementation of his country’s judicial reforms.

Mr. Dawda Jallow with a delegation of experts from his country exchanged with President Touray in the presence of the President of the Court of Justice of ECOWAS, the Honourable Judge Edward Amoako Asante and the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah, on the intentions of his country to establish a court to try crimes committed during the regime of former President Yahya Jammeh, between 1994 and 2017.

Minister Jallow through this visit formalizes The Gambia’s request for ECOWAS support to implement the judicial reform component of the recommendations of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) of The Gambia.

Responding to Minister Jallow, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Alieu Touray, reaffirmed that ECOWAS is willing to accompany The Gambia and any other Member State in actions and programs, for the benefit of the citizens and the consolidation of democracy and the State of rights.

Ecowas