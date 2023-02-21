GAMBIA SETS WORLD CUP TARGET AT AFCON U-20

As The Gambia steps into the pitch this afternoon in the African Under-20 championship in Alexandria, Egypt, Coach Lie Bojang has set a goal of a fourth place finish. That will be enough to qualify for the world Under-20 Cup.

Speaking at a recent pre-match press conference in Alexandria, Bojang said his team will take every match seriously but one at a time. He said the target is to go beyond a third-place finish achieved in 2007 in Congo Brazzaville under late Coach Peter Bornu Johnson.

“We have had a strong preparation and I have a philosophy of not underrating any team and that mentally I have shared with my team. Football is played not on paper but on the pitch in 90 minutes. We were here more than once before and even went to the World Cup. Our ambition is to build on that achievement,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gambia will open her account in the tournament this afternoon against Tunisia. Kick- off is 2 PM.