GAMBIA SLUMPS AS COMOROS RISES IN WORLD RANKINGS

World football governing body, Fifa on Thursday, 30 November officially published its latest men’s national team global rankings.

The latest rankings showed a big improvement for Comoros which made a significant move up the rankings with 30.88 points that moved them nine places up to 119th.

The progress of the Comoros contrasts with the decline of The Gambia which have gone down 9 places and found themselves in 126th position.

African powerhouses Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia make up the leading trio from the continent.

Note that Argentina is still first in this ranking ahead of France and England.