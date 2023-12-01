El Hadji Diouf sees Morocco as one of AFCON 2024 favorites

- Advertisement -

Rabat – Only a few weeks ahead of the start of the eagerly-awaited 2024 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire, former Senegalese football player El Hadji Diouf has revealed his predictions, naming the Moroccan national football team as one of his favorites.

With the CAN drawing closer, people, including former football players, are making predictions in droves.

In an interview with outlet WinWin, Diouf ranked defending champions Senegal as his top favorite, followed by host Côte d’Ivoire and Morocco, who he believes are motivated following their World Cup feat last year, giving them every chance of winning the competition.

Speaking of the national team’s success at the last World Cup, Diouf stated: “I really liked what I saw of this team at the World Cup finals in Qatar last year.”

Diouf believes that, having reached the last four of the World Cup, the Atlas Lions should be as motivated as ever to continue making history.

According to him, “the Moroccan team has great potential and can win the title this time.”

Diouf also stressed the importance of not underestimating Algeria, and described Tunisia as a team comparable to Italy on the African continent.

The next generation of Atlas Lions will only be more motivated to pursue the trophy, which has eluded Morocco since 1976, after hearing such high praise from a notable player like Diouf.

Diouf enjoys a record of achievement with his national team of 69 games and 21 goals, and is considered a living legend in his homeland.

The former international has under his belt 97 games played with 19 goals in Ligue 1, and 242 games with 28 goals in the Premier League.