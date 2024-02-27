Gambia stands with Palestine

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

The Gambia government has indeed demonstrated uncompromising and definitive stand with the people of Palestine. In its submission before the International Court of Justice, the Minister of Justice, Dawda Jallow, has delivered a strong, apt and clear presentation against Israeli occupation of Palestine. It is a message worthy of our history and experience as victims of European exploitation and British colonialism.

All African states and indeed all victims of European and American slavery, and racism must stand in solidarity with and in defence of Palestine and all oppressed peoples worldwide. The world must tell Israel and its immoral backers, the US, UK and the EU that apartheid, racism and the occupation must end. They are committing genocide against Palestinians and soiling the conscience of humanity. Free Palestine!

- Advertisement -

Madi Kobarteh

Kembujeh

Dear Editor

- Advertisement -

Zionism, Christian fundamentalism and the political Islam called Wahhabism are all twisted thinking ideas antithetical to common sense and the common law. The idea that the Jews are the chosen people of God, and that Israel is the land given to the Jews by God and if you bless Israel, God will bless you (Christian fundamentalism) is beyond absurd. How can any rational human being think like that? Which God would tell His chosen people to kill and destroy another innocent people, women and children? And if you bless such a people, genocidal maniacs, God will bless you according to evangelical Christians! Obviously, something is quite not right about that way of thinking. But billions of people believe in stupid things. There’s political Islam called Wahhabism. Abdul Wahhab’s teachings and views on Islam are being twisted and misused for political purposes in the name of Islam. Wahhabi and Shi’ite Islam are political vehicles riding on the road of Islam for the political and financial benefits of the leaders of the cabal groups.

For anyone who understands the concept of Islam, the values and awareness Islam seeks to instill in Muslims, the so-called Wahhabi version of Islamic teachings is nothing other than political Islam for political reasons. We must guard against extreme ideas and views chiselled with twisted religious beliefs and fervour. Zionism is very violent and unhinged. Christian evangelicalism is very violent and misguided. And the so-called Wahhabi version of Islam is intolerant and violent. The three concepts of Zionism, evangelical Christianity and Wahhabi Islam have no academic and intellectual basis.

The most dangerous person is the one who misuses the name of God and religion for personal benefits misleading others. Zionism fuelled by evangelical Christianity is an existential threat to humanity. And the so-called Wahhabi Islamic teachings can never become mainstream in Islam. Wahhabi Islam is the political vehicle of the Saudi Royal Family and their client Islamic scholar class just like the Supreme Islamic Council in The Gambia under Jammeh. You don’t have to be a scholar to sense that something is not right about the Supreme Islamic Council under Jammeh. But again BaKawsu Fofana is not the qualified presentation of Islam most certainly. May Allah guide us, protect us, accept our good deeds and forgive us our bad deeds. May God bless us with knowledge and the heart to follow the truth!

Yusupha ‘Major’ Bojang

Scotland