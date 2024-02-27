The poor ferry services

- Advertisement -

For a long time now the ferry service has been so poor that it is wasting a lot time of the people who depend on it for crossing either to go to work or go on other activities. This actually means a loss of revenue for the state and something needs to be done about it urgently.

In addition to the huge loss of time and revenue, there is a fear that the ferries pose a serious danger to the lives of thousands of Gambians who use them everyday. The incidents of engine breakdowns at sea are becoming too frequent and sometimes people spend hours stranded in the waters.

It is wrong and dangerously unsafe to continue using the same ferries in their current condition. If, God forbid, there is a disaster, it may cost hundreds of lives and then it will be too late to start running around trying to put safety measures in place. It is better to be proactive than being reactionary.

- Advertisement -

One of the responsibilities of a government is to provide goods and services to citizens in an efficient manner. If therefore for some reason, the people or agencies entrusted with the provision of such services are unable to deliver, it becomes the duty of the sitting government to hold them to account and seek a way to address the problem.

It is high time government looked into the possibility of bridging the Banjul-Barra waterway for the safety and effective service delivery for the people. Failing this, serious and urgent efforts should be made to bring in new ferries which will serve the population in the right manner.