GAMBIA STORMS NORWAY CUP WITH A BANG

The Gambian team at the world’s biggest youth football festival in Norway, has won two matches in a row, almost certainly securing a place in the Round of 16.

The team opened its campaign on Sunday with a 5-0 spanking of Sadalen Idrettslag a club from Norway with Assan Sanyang scoring 1, Jang Jallow 2, Ali Jahateh 1 and Yankuba Ceesay 1.

This morning, the Gambia will take on Brumunddal Fotball 2, a Norwegian team.

Tijan Jaiteh, the Gambian representative of the Norway Cup said the Gambian team has performed beyond expectations and has made everyone proud so far.”We are hoping to get very far in the tournament with these two decisive victories,” Jaiteh who is also a sports ambassador for The Gambia said.