Gambia hosts Wafu Zone A general assembly meeting

The Caf West Africa Football Union (Wafu) Zone A Ordinary General Assembly meeting ended in Banjul Sunday with all but one member countries attending.

The meeting took place at the African Princess Hotel in Kololi.

The meeting was the first since Gambia’s Lamin Kaba Bajo became president of the zone last year.

Addressing delegates Mr Bajo who chaired the meeting recognised the efforts of the founding fathers and past leaderships of the Wafu and thanked member countries that took up the responsibility to host Wafu competitions despite challenges. He described Wafu Zone A as the best bloc in terms of competitions and the successes over the years.

Mr Bajo cited the CHAN qualifications and schools football within the sub region as good examples of success. “We will continue to collaborate with governments and the Caf leadership as the parent body to follow the regulations and cooperate to implement more successful projects,” he said.

Mr Bajo said that The Gambia government is very much excited to have this blessing and is looking forward to working closely with Caf and all stakeholders towards the attainment of collaborative successes. Speaking on behalf of the Gambia Football Federation, General Secretary Lamin M Jassey said the GFF will not relent in its efforts to attain successes and will continue to support the activities in the zonal union, as an important partner.

The Assembly challenged governments to work very hard to ensure the availability of football facilities and grounds to pursue their dreams.

The Assembly concluded in unison that the secretariat that is been temporarily moved to Senegal will now be relocated back to the Gambia for all its operations.

Mr. Mustapha I. Raji from Liberia was voted first vice president while Mr.Mario Semedo from Cape Verde was voted second vice president.

The Zone’s activity reports on competitions, audit, finance, capacity building and draft budget for its next year activities were all presented, deliberated on and eventually approved.