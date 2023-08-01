Tennis comes to Gabriel Latjor Ndow Center of Excellence

In another episode of its transformation of sports from grassroots, the Medina United Academy is introducing tennis at its Gabriel Latjor Ndow Center of Excellence.

According to a statement from the Academy, Joseph Bruce of Melbourne, from Florida, USA has donated and facilitated the donation of tennis racquets, balls, equipment and gears for use at the Center.

Speaking on behalf of Joseph Bruce at the ceremony, Lawrence Bruce lectured the youths on the importance of building the basic fundamentals of tennis. The founder of Medina Academy, Michael Nicol thanked the donors for their gifts and the vision to introduce and promote tennis at the The Gabriel Latjor Ndow Center for Excellence.

He also thanked Emmanuel Ndow, brother of the late Gabriel Latjor Ndow for being instrumental in putting tennis as an integral part of the Center and for offering his continuous support to take the tennis programme to greater heights. Momodou Njie, a former tennis star has been hired as trainer. He has already drawn up a training schedule from 11am every Saturday at the Academy in Yundum. Tennis enthusiasts wishing to register can do so through Musa Manneh on 5025813.

The tennis items were donated by Patricia Dempsey – teaching Pro USTA, Artie Yentumi – teaching Pro, Kiwi tennis club, Indian Harbour Beach Club, Florida, Dawn Bray-director Pinder tennis center, Florida and Keith Vyphus – member, Pinder tennis center, Florida.