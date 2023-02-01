GAMBIA TO LAUNCH LOC FOR AFRICAN WORKERS SPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP TODAY

The Gambia will set up a Local Organising Committee today as part of preparations for the African Workers Sports Championship, AFRISPORT, to be hosted in Banjul next month.

The championship, organised by the Organisation of African Worker Sports Association L’OSTA opens in Banjul on March 6 and runs until the 12th.

This morning, the national association of workers sports NISA and the Gambia government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports will launch a local organising committee that will run the preparations ahead of and during the event. The formal launching will be performed by the Minister of Youth and Sports Bakary Badjie. The committee will consist of people from government, NISA and other sports bodies, influential personalities from all sectors including media, security, business among others.

Teams from all over Africa are due in Banjul for the six-day sporting jamboree, featuring several disciplines, football, volleyball, handball Petanque and Walk for Health.

The ministry of sports and NISA have made a national appeal for Gambian institutions with sports units or sports enthusiasts to register immediately and be part of the national teams to the championship. Registrations are done at the AFRISPORT secretariat on Tel, 7890132, 6767002, 9903826 or 3972824