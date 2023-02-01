Wafu heroines back, ranked Number 3

The Gallant Women’s Scorpions bronze medalists in the recently concluded WAFU Zone A Women’s Championship in Sal, Cape Verde, are back home.

The girls finished third and were rated as one of the most skillful sides in the tourney. They beat Guinea and Sierra Leone and lost to Senegal but managed a semifinal place against host Cape Verde which they lost.

But they came back to win the classification match against Guinea Bissau to become the third best in the zone.

In appreciation, fans and officials led by GFF First Vice President Mr Bakary K Jammeh, turned up at the Ferry Terminal to give a hero’s welcome to the teams as they arrived home from Dakar airport where their return flight terminated.