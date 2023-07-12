Gambia to unlock energy potentials at Mauritania oil conference

With West Africa’s foremost energy forum, MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2023 less than six months away, Energy Capital & Power (ECP), has announced that Abdoulie Jobe, Gambia’s Minister of Petroleum and Energy, will be a keynote speaker representing part of the high-potential MSGBC basin. The Gambia is making efforts to unlock the true potential of its energy sector. The conference and exhibition will take place from November 21-22 in Nouakchott, Mauritania, under the patronage of Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of Mauritania.

The country is located close to Senegal’s Sangomar oil field – which is set to produce first oil this year – and possesses strategic port infrastructure that will be important for the trade and distribution of oil. This location also speaks to the potential of The Gambia’s offshore acreage, and investors are urged to capitalize on the opportunities the untapped market presents.

Previously serving as Minister of Trade, Regional Integration and Employment, Jobe’s expertise extends beyond the energy sector. Prior to his current position, he held the position of Head of Study and Planning at The Gambia River Basin Development Organization Dakar Office. Additionally, he has served as the Director-General of The Gambia Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and as the Managing Director of the National Water and Electricity Company. With a background in Mechanical Engineering and Water Resource Engineering, Hon. Minister Jobe is well-equipped to contribute to the development of the energy sector in the Gambia.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the highly-anticipated MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power conference, Jobe will address high-level delegates on 21 November during the event’s opening morning as part of the Ministerial Panel, joining the respective ministers of Senegal, Mauritania, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry. He will discuss his country’s plans for exploration and production, renewable energy development and infrastructural upgrades.

MSGBC International Conference Director for ECP Sandra Jeque stated that, “It is with great anticipation and joy that we prepare to welcome Hon. Abdoulie Jobe, Minister of Petroleum and Energy of The Gambia. Hon. Minister Jobe’s contribution to the conference will be key for advancing investment in the country, strengthening regional collaboration and ushering in a new era of energy security across the MSGBC region.”

The MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power conference represents the only energy event covering the entire region from Mauritania to Conakry. A strong slate of international investors and regional E&P players have joined the conference, and ECP looks forward to welcoming delegates, speakers and sponsors to the event this November.