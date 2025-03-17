spot_img
Monday, March 17, 2025
Sports

Gambia U-17 tune up for tournament with friendly win against Gambinos Stars

A brace from Bisenty Mendy and a goal from Bubacarr Suso was enough for the Gambia U-17 to record an impressive 3-2 win over Gambinos Stars Africa in an entertaining game played at the Gambinos Sports Complex in Mandinary on Saturday .

The Baby Scorpions put a strong fight back after going a goal down in the seventh minute, as Bubacarr Suso set up Bisenty Mendy to level matters two minutes later. Coach YahyaManneh’s charges took the lead through Bubacarr Suso, assisted by Alagie Baba Leigh before Bisenty Mendy completed his brace four minutes from the break.

Gambinos pulled one back in the second half, but the Baby Scorpions held on to clinch the victory in what was a tense game. The team will take a break on Sunday before it resumes training on Monday at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum.

Africa Top Sports

