Gov’t launches Visual Reality pilot

By Aminata Kuyateh

The government has recently launched a virtual reality (VR) pilot program at St Joseph’s school.

The project launched by the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST), in partnership with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) and partners marks a significant transformation step in the integration of cutting-edge technology into classrooms.

It seeks to equip students and teachers with advanced digital tools that promote engagement, comprehension, and practical learning.

The pioneering project is supported by the Islamic World Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) in collaboration with Aventis Education UK, positioning The Gambia at the forefront of technological advancements in education within the sub-region.

Through the initiative, educators across the country will be equipped with innovative digital tools that will provide students with immersive learning experiences, bridging the gap between traditional teaching methods and modern educational needs.

Following the launch of the VR pilot programme, officials attended the opening ceremony of the EdTech workshop at the University of Education – The Gambia in Brikama under the theme “Empowering Gambian educators through emerging EdTech”.

Prof Pierre Gomez, Minister of Higher Education, emphasised the government’s commitment to leveraging digital education solutions to improve learning outcomes and prepare students for future challenges.

“By training 100 master trainers, we are laying the foundation for a sustainable network of educators who will further train their peers, creating a ripple effect of transformation across our education sector,” Minister Gomez stated.

He stressed that the initiative aims to modernise the educational system through innovative approaches.

The permanent secretary at MoBSE, Luis Moses Mendy acknowledged the significance of technology in transforming the country’s educational systems, underscoring the timely implementation of this initiative.

The Principal of St Joseph’s Hannah Coker, expressed excitement about the initiative, highlighting its alignment with the school’s ongoing effects aimed at equipping students with essential skills for the tech-driven world.

“In St Joseph, we are passionate about using technology.”