Pipeline Mosque Foundation donates 700 bedsheets to SG Hospital

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh & Fatou Bojang

The Pipeline Mosque Foundation has made a significant contribution to the Serekunda General Hospital by donating a cheque of D50,000 specifically for the upkeep of the hospital’s mortuary. This donation is part of their ongoing support for the healthcare sector in The Gambia. In addition to the financial aid, the foundation has also provided 700 bed sheets to various hospitals, including Serekunda General Hospital, demonstrating their commitment to improving medical facilities and patient care in the region.

Held at the Serekunda General Hospital, the presentation was attended by key stakeholders, including the CEO of the hospital, representatives of the benefiting hospitals, and officials from the Pipeline Mosque Foundation.

- Advertisement -

The Bansang, Bwaim, Farafinni, Edward Francis Small Teaching, Ndemban, Tanka Tanka Psychiatry, Bundung Maternal and Child Hospitals, and Sheikh Zayed Regional Eye Care Centre all benefitted from the donation.

Badou Faye, chairman of the Pipeline Mosque Foundation, emphasised the foundation’s commitment to supporting the healthcare sector.

He said healthcare is a crucial pillar of national development.

- Advertisement -

The CEO of Serekunda General Hospital, Basiru Drammeh, expressed gratitude for the donation, noting that hospital resources are often stretched.

“This contribution will benefit all healthcare facilities nationwide and support government efforts by allowing funds to be redirected towards essential medications,” he said.

He said the financial support for the mortuary will also help them properly maintain the facility.