ROOTS project gives D99M grants to 39 farmer organizations

By Olimatou Coker

The National Review Committee of the ROOTS Project, Friday awarded D99.6 million to farmer organisations across the country.

Held at the Sir Dawda Jawara International Conference Centre, the ROOTS 4P matching grant aims to finance post-harvest and value addition of business plans proposed by eligible entities within the rice and vegetable chains. The award is the second round of the 4P matching grant for farmers’ organisations under the ROOTS project.

The ROOTS interventions have now benefitted over 200 youths across the country following a rigorous selection process that began last year.

Out of the 298 who applied for the recent phase, 39 were shortlisted and awarded the life-changing grant of D2.5 million.

Mamoru Alieu Jagne, Director of the ROOTS project, said the grant would enhance access to markets for farmer organisations and help build resilience. He said the country continues to battle with access to adequate markets for farmers.

Minister of Agriculture Demba Sabally said the grant has already started making a significant impact across the country.

He said some beneficiaries have started building homes for their families.

“They have not only expanded their businesses but are now participating in international trade fairs in Senegal and Turkey with the support of the ROOTS project and the Ministry of Trade,” Minister Sabally said.

He reaffirms the government’s commitment to collaborate with the ROOTS project and other stakeholders to provide diverse opportunities for deserving farmers across the country.

Minister of Trade Baboucarr Joof said the Ministry of Trade has a responsibility to create market opportunities for farmers to sell their products.