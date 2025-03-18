Barrow commits to decentralise road projects connecting The Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Arfang MS Camara

President Adama Barrow has expressed a strong commitment to extending road networks across The Gambia. He has been involved in various projects, including the Kiang West Road network, which aims to connect isolated areas and promote equality in accessing infrastructure. Additionally, he has inaugurated projects like the North Bank Rural Roads Project, highlighting his government’s commitment to upgrading infrastructure. Barrow’s vision extends beyond road construction, aiming to develop a comprehensive transport system that includes marine and air transportation. The ongoing projects, such as the Hakalang Road, are expected to boost socio-economic activities and connectivity.

Addressing journalists on Saturday following a tour of road projects in KM, President Barrow said his government is planning to construct an extra 500 kilometres of roads across the country. The Gambian leader added that a study will be conducted countrywide to establish areas that need urgent intervention.

The president visited project sites; P3 – GPPC Rd – Westfield (Jokor), Abuko concrete road, P5 Sukuta – Latrikunda Sabiji, P12 Rev JC Faye, P18 Kololi/Senegambia Road intersection, Touba Sanchaba Road, P6 Kololi Tavern, Bijilo – Brufut, EPC Lot 8 Gunjur road, EPC Lot 9 Sanyang Road, Ebo Town, Sinchu, Brufut, Madiana, and Kunkujang roads.

“We have already completed 50km of roads and are planning to construct more,” he said.

Mr Barrow said no country can develop without a good road network.

He expressed delight over the feedback the government is receiving from communities that have benefitted from road networks.

President Barrow said he is satisfied with the level of progress recorded on the road projects.