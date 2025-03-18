Qatar Fund donates to needy families

- Advertisement -

The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), in collaboration with the Qatar Embassy in Banjul, recently extended its humanitarian efforts to vulnerable communities in The Gambia.

As part of its annual Ramadan initiative, the organisation distributed essential food items to about 400 needy families in Mandinary, Latriya, Kombo Kerewan, Bijilo, and Brusubi.

The donated items, included rice, sugar, and oil, aim to provide relief to families during the holy month of Ramadan.

- Advertisement -

It marked the third consecutive year of the Qatar Fund for Development and the Qatar Embassy in Banjul extending such support to Gambian communities. The continued effort highlights the strong partnership between Qatar and The Gambia, as well as their shared commitment to humanitarian aid. The initiative ensures that needy families can observe the fasting period with dignity and access to nutritious meals.

Beyond providing immediate food relief, the initiative helps foster social cohesion and strengthen community bonds.

The Qatar Fund for Development’s continued commitment to assisting Gambian communities reflects its broader mission of empowering people and reducing poverty worldwide. Such humanitarian efforts remain crucial in supporting the well-being of vulnerable populations.