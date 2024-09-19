Gambia, Wafu agree to host office in Banjul

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

An agreement between the Government of The Gambia and the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone A to host the latter’s head office in Banjul was ratified by the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Wafu Zone A is a subregional unit of the Confederation of African Football. It comprises nine countries, The Gambia, Senegal, Mali, Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau, Guinea, Mauritania, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

The current president of the body is a Gambian, Lamin Kaba Bajo, president of the Gambia Football Federation.

Presenting the motion before the Assembly, Sports Minister Bakary Badjie received no objections from NAMs. He told the Assembly that the agreement is important not just for influence it will give the country in international football but also for broader socio-economic reasons

“With this ratification now, the agreement will be submitted to Caf and world football governing body Fifa for Wafu Zone A to be officially registered as a sub-regional, internationally affiliated organization with its headquarters in The Gambia,” a visibly delighted Minister Badjie told the Assembly.