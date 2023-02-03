Gambian Ambassador to UAE presents Letters of Credence to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

BANJUL, 31 January, 2023: The Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to the the United Arab Emirates, His Excellency Fafa Sanyang , on January 11th 2023 presented his Letters of Credence to His Highness, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at Qasr AL Watan in Abu Dhabi.

Following presentation of his Letters of Credence, Ambassador Sanyang conveyed fraternal greetings and best wishes from the President of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency Adama Barrow to His Highness, Vice President, and Prime Minister of UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the people of United Arab Emirates.

He also conveyed President Adama Barrow’s profound gratitude and appreciation to UAE.

Ambassador Sanyang gave his assurance to continue further strengthening the existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the areas of Education, Trade and Commerce, Health, Security and Investment.

H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed Ambassador Sanyang and wished him success in his mission to boost cooperation and friendly relations between the UAE and The Gambia.He also underscored the UAE’s keenness to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields to serve the interests of the UAE and The Gambia.