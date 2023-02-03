10th African Islamic Finance Summit to be hosted in Gambia

Dubai (30th January 2023): The 10th African Islamic Finance Summit (AIFS) will be held at Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center, The Gambia on 22nd February 2022 with two-days post event workshop. The main objective of this event is to designate the significance of Islamic finance, its sustainability, impact on economy and society and opportunities for Africa. West Africa is the emerging market for Islamic Banking and Finance, Anglophone countries Nigeria and Francophone Senegal are the hub, those are playing distinguish role. AlHuda CIBE in reference to its legacy for the promotion of Islamic Finance Industry, by considering the significance of Francophone countries going to host this event in French Language too. It will be a great opportunity for French speaking nations to participate and explore the opportunities for sustainable socio-economic ventures. The supporters for this event are Egyptian Islamic Finance Association, Heeno International and Microlab Association, the media partners are Micro Capital, Financial IT, IFING Media, and IFN etc. The Lead Sponsors for this event are Arila Business Management Services Nigeria, Agib Bank Limited and Exhibition sponsor is Forward Enterprise.

Muhammad Zubair Mughal Chief Executive Officer AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics- United Arab Emirates organizer of this event mentioned that Africa is the second largest destination for Islamic Finance Industry. Anglophone countries have advantages in terms of human resource, literature availability and experts availability, while Francophone countries facing many constraints for human resources, literatures, experts and accessibility to advance markets. By understanding these challenges, AlHuda CIBE is creating this opportunity in French Language as well, he believes it will play important role for creating awareness, conceptual framework and from where they can initiate. He is very swayed about African leaders that they are moving in right direction for the development of the region and they will consider significance of Islamic financial system for their socio-economic objectives.

The agenda of this event is about brief introduction of Islamic finance from historical development, regulatory challenges, and opportunities. It will describe how Islamic financial system play role for financial inclusion, Shariah compliance governance and framework, and for the implementation of Shariah audit system to regulate Islamic Financial industry. The significance of Islamic Microfinance, Islamic Agriculture Finance, Fintech, Insurtech, and many advance tool for Islamic financial industry will be part of it. It will highlight the investment opportunities and significance of Islamic Capital Market and will discuss its need for African Financial Industry growth. AIFS will also recognize the role of African Financial Institutions for the development of Islamic financial system through Shariah compliant avenues.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics has organized the African Islamic Finance Summit in Ethiopia, Kenya, Mauritius, Tanzania and the Gambia. Now we are going to organize this mega conference 2nd edition in Gambia. This conference is the gathering of financial industries like Banking, Insurance, Islamic Microfinance, Funds Management, Agri/Rural Finance, Regulatory Authorities, Government bodies, Ministries, NGO’s, Donor Agencies and Academia. In 2022 this event was held with support of Central Bank of the Gambia, Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment of the Gambia and with collaboration of public and private sector institution.

About AlHuda CIBE: AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research and provide state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes viz. Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Trainings Workshops, and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies etc. side by side through our distinguished, generally acceptable and known Publications in Islamic Banking and Finance.

We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution, advisory and capacity building for the last seventeen years. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments providing Services not only in UAE/Pakistan but all over the world. We have so far served in more than 35 Countries for the development of Islamic Finance industry. For further Details please visit: www.alhudacibe.com