Gambian appointed UN rep at IFSW

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Ba Samba Drammeh, president of the Gambian Workers Association, has been appointed as the UN representative at the International Federation of Social Workers (IFSW) for Africa.

IFSW is the worldwide body for professional social workers. It comprises 141 professional social work associations representing over three million social workers. IFSW has formal consultative status with the United Nations and other global bodies.

- Advertisement -

The IFSW’s work at the UN has been significant, mainly through engagement with UN agencies and advocacy as a profession, co-working in communities and advocating upwards, it significantly impacts international policy.

According to the IFSW, Drammeh’s role will be to enhance social work practices in The Gambia and strengthen the representation of Gambian social workers on international platforms. His involvement also signifies a commitment to advancing social welfare and professional standards in the region, reflecting the IFSW’s broader mission to support social work globally.

His appointment letter signed by Rory Truell, IFSW secretary general, seen by The Standard read: “You will further be a part of the IFSW Global UN Commission led by Priska Fleischlin, and in this capacity, you will be a part of the global social work voice and influence in the United Nations systems. We know your participation will strengthen this work, and I want to thank you personally for your interest and commitment.”

- Advertisement -

Reacting to the appointment, Mr Drammeh said: “I am truly honored to be appointed as the IFSW representative to the UN Commission and deeply appreciate the confidence you have placed in me. I see this as an incredible opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the ongoing efforts of the current teams, to support their initiatives, and to learn from their invaluable experiences. Together, I am confident we can continue advancing our shared goals and making a positive impact.”