GRA seeks to boost revenue with Rwanda’s digital model

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) is looking to Rwanda for inspiration as it seeks to enhance its revenue assurance system. A delegation led by Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe visited the Rwanda Utilities and Regulatory Authority (RURA) on 5 December, 2024, to learn from Rwanda’s successful implementation of a similar system.

The visit, which took place on the sidelines of the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) General Assembly Meeting, aimed to gain insights into RURA’s advanced revenue assurance system. This system provides real time data on telecommunications usage, enabling the Rwanda Revenue Authority to accurately calculate taxes from mobile network operators.

RURA’s director general, Rugigana Evariste, highlighted the multiple benefits of the revenue assurance system. In addition to increasing government revenue, the system helps combat tax fraud and under-declaration. It also provides valuable data on internet usage patterns, aiding in policymaking and economic planning.

“Rwanda has become a role model for digital reforms in Africa,” said Commissioner General Darboe. “We are impressed by RURA’s innovative approach to revenue assurance and are eager to apply these lessons to our own system.”

“We are determined to automate our processes and leverage technology to improve efficiency and revenue collection. “Rwanda has emerged as a digital leader in Africa, and we are eager to learn from their experiences,” he said.

The GRA is currently undertaking a comprehensive digital transformation, and the revenue assurance system is a key component of this initiative. By adopting Rwanda’s best practices, the GRA aims to optimise its revenue collection efforts, ultimately contributing to the country’s economic growth and development.