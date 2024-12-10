Personal data protection and privacy bill tabled for second reading in parliament

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Information minister Dr Ismaila Ceesay, tabled the Personal Data Protection and Privacy Bill for a second reading in parliament on Friday.

He said the bill seeks to protect individuals by holding data processors and controllers accountable for the security and integrity of private, confidential or personal identifiable information of data objects and also provide a legal framework to regulate the processing of personal data in order to promote and protect human rights.

“Data protection and privacy related matters,” he added, “emerged in the 1980s when the Council of Europe felt the need to formulate a legislation that would later become a global convention called Convention 108 Plus”.

Dr Ceesay explained that while developments in technology are accelerating economic and social growth, it is necessary “to mitigate the risks associated with increased use of personal data and safeguard human rights to privacy, and that it is important that the law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and judiciary are bound by the requisite principles and legislation that would safeguard human rights to privacy”.

He said if enacted, the law will help government protect personal data and associated fundamental rights and freedoms and, “in particular, the right to privacy to ensure public trust in the use of personal data”.

Nominated Member Kabba Lang Fofana moved a motion for the assembly to commit the bill to the Select Committee on ICT without debate.

The motion was seconded by member for Foñi Kansala Almamy Gibba

The first reading of the bill was done on 27 November 2024.