Gambian Olympians Keep Shape Despite Covid-19 Hibernation

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and its toll on normal life, Olympians Gina Bass and Adama Jammeh and Olympic hopeful Ebrima Camara are still focused on their career and dream for Japan 2021.

The trio are seen on a video released by the Gambia National Olympic Committee, GNOC, training to keep fit as they prepare for more competitions.

Gina Bass is already qualified to the rescheduled Olympic Games in 100 and 200m while experienced Jammeh and Camara have to run an Olympic standard time at a recognised IAAF event to qualify.

Meanwhile Olympic hopeful Faye Njie is on isolation training to keep fit amid the COVID19. He is few fights away to get his slot at the rescheduled Olympic Games in 2021.

Njie was the first ever Olympic judoka for The Gambia. He competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, in the men’s 73 kg, where he was eliminated by Didar Khamza in the first round.

He won a silver medal at the 2015 All African Games in Brazzaville and qualified for the Olympic Games in Rio based upon the continental quota for Africa. He is based in Finland, fighting for The Gambia.